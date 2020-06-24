Dai 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.57 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. Dai has a market cap of $126.81 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010688 BTC on major exchanges including OasisDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and AirSwap.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.01852325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00173954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00050009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00112474 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 127,759,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,422,186 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, YoBit, DDEX, HitBTC, AirSwap, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.