DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

DBVT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 179,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a market cap of $589.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.60. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 67.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,317,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after buying an additional 2,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

