Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 31,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAL traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. 1,435,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,218,547. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

