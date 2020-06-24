Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Delta have declined 35.7% since March as it takes a significant hit from the coronavirus outbreak, which crippled air travel demand. The company posted its first quarterly loss since 2010 in first-quarter 2020, due to the coronavirus-induced dwindling passenger revenues (down 18.2%). For the second quarter, the carrier expects revenues to shrink as much as 90% year over year. Delta expects to cut total system capacity by 85% in the June quarter. However, modest fuel prices should help partly offset the revenue decline. Delta's decision to boost its Asia-U.S. cargo flight schedule is an added positive. Additionally, signs of recovery in air-travel demand are quite encouraging. Delta expects to reduce its average daily cash outflow to approximately $40 million in the June quarter, thanks to “recent improvement in net sales”.”

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Shares of DAL traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,499,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,218,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 446.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 319,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 260,717 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 109.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 518,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 271,049 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

