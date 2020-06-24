Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Gap Up to $11.81

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $11.81. Denny’s shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 53,918 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Get Denny's alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $588.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 11,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.