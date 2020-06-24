Dent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $333,284.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Dent has a total market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $333,284.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, CoinBene, Kucoin and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.01877430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00170938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00113009 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,673,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Lykke Exchange, Radar Relay, CoinBene, Allbit, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, FCoin, OKEx, Coinrail, Binance, Liquid, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

