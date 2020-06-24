Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 265,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,479. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

