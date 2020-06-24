DEX Price Tops $0.0077 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. DEX has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $237,845.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.01851653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00172830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00050387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00112960 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

