Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Position Increased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares accounts for about 4.3% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned approximately 0.88% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of LABU traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,989. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

