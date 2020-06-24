Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Position Trimmed by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 2.2% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.0% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.84. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.96.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

