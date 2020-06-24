Douglas K. Bratton Sells 90,056 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 90,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $2,231,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

DNLI stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 915,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,213,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

