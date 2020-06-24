Douglas K. Bratton Sells 90,056 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 90,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $2,231,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
DNLI stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 915,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,213,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
