DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

DRD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:DRD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,411. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $954.79 million, a P/E ratio of 184.63 and a beta of 0.91. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

