Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 428,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

DBX stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. 301,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,223,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,127.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $2,231,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $869,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,450 shares of company stock worth $16,558,302 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

