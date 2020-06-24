Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Shares Up 0.5%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.76, 6,787 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 138,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 million, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.