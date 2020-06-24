Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.10

Dynasty Gold Corp (CVE:DYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

About Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

