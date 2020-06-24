Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Gap Down to $0.90

Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.90. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 39,875 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.25.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Dynatronics worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

