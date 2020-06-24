Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after buying an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 493,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after buying an additional 493,401 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.31. 42,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.48. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

