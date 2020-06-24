Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Cut by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,372 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after buying an additional 803,856 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 493,888 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after buying an additional 493,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.26. 41,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,191. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.48. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, G.Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

