EDUCare Achieves Market Cap of $5.94 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One EDUCare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, BigONE and HADAX. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $478,850.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EDUCare Token Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

