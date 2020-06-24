Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $20,933.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.31 or 0.05220453 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,459,521 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

