Eight Capital Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) has been assigned a C$5.00 target price by Eight Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OSK. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.58.

OSK traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.37. 859,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,035. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.64 million and a PE ratio of -19.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.67 and a 12 month high of C$4.24.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$276,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,272,100 shares in the company, valued at C$3,518,883.02. Also, Senior Officer Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,077,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,439,041. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,700 shares of company stock valued at $284,993 and have sold 589,300 shares valued at $2,166,213.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

