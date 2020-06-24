Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91, 117,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,259,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,527.14% and a negative return on equity of 83.31%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

