Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 12% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, Liquid and TradeOgre. Electroneum has a market cap of $57.79 million and $705,715.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,143,578,261 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Liquid, Kucoin, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bitbns and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

