Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 124.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.0% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $167.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $8,686,005.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,892,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,164,427 shares of company stock valued at $175,530,418. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

