Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,164,427 shares of company stock worth $175,530,418 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.31. The stock had a trading volume of 105,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average is $141.92. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $167.43. The stock has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.