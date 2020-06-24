Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $17,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,711,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,947,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $157.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.92. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $167.43. The stock has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,164,427 shares of company stock valued at $175,530,418. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.