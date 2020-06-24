Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after buying an additional 2,314,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after buying an additional 1,706,354 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,164,427 shares of company stock worth $175,530,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $157.42. 125,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,366. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $167.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

