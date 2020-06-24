Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.33

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 150244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,214,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,718,000 after purchasing an additional 162,341 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

