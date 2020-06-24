Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock Position Trimmed by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Envestnet makes up approximately 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.08% of Envestnet worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Envestnet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,112,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other Envestnet news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $254,814.56. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 272,532 shares in the company, valued at $20,625,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $149,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,133.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,653 shares of company stock worth $3,284,644 in the last 90 days. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $70.87. 11,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -666.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.