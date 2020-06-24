Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796,388. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $294.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.