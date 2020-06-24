Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,906,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.40.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.24. 23,600,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,550,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $245.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.51.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

