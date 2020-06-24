Equitable Trust Co. Buys 10,599 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.31. 2,918,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,215. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.47. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $259.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

