Equitable Trust Co. Has $15.95 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Visa by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 1,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.15.

Shares of V traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,710,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,663,937. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

