Equitable Trust Co. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $12,636,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 49,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.94. 19,753,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,928,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

