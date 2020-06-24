Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 13,974 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,948 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.56.

MA traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.88. 3,473,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

