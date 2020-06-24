Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 177.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 119.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equity Lifestyle Properties to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

