Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Lifted by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Evergy by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

EVRG traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 49,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,667. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

