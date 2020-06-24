Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

ET has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE ET traded down C$1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.52. The company had a trading volume of 51,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,132. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

