Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Trading Down 5.9%

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.36, approximately 27,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,311,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVOK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.12% of Evoke Pharma worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

