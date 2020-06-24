ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0536 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $313,576.76 and $2,008.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

