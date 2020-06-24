Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Decreased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151,461 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 147.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 104,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,706,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,691,000 after buying an additional 143,275 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.96.

XOM traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. 14,447,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,752,382. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

