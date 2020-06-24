Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $242.24. 23,600,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,550,854. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $245.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.51. The company has a market cap of $681.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,906,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.40.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

