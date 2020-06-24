Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 157,134 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 13.5% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $76,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $41,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,906,392. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $6.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.53. 13,000,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,814,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $245.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.76.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

