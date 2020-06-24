Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Tikehau Investment Management

Tikehau Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1,531.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574,644 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 7.1% of Tikehau Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tikehau Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of Fastenal worth $19,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.4% during the first quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 522,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after buying an additional 500,411 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $8,381,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. 102,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,152. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $43.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

