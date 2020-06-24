Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.13

Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 396127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiore Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 million and a PE ratio of 50.95.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$25.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiore Gold Ltd will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Fiore Gold Company Profile (CVE:F)

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

