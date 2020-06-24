First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.38

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 1828455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $218.25 million and a P/E ratio of -30.91.

About First Mining Gold (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

