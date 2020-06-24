Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lifted by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,614 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.1% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.11. 297,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,397. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average is $107.88. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares in the company, valued at $31,045,614.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,532,359. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

