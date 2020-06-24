Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.82. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FBC. ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 130,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,176,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,412. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

