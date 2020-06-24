Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 6,572 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $68,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, David Scott Offer sold 10,902 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $114,361.98.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

