Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 6,572 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $68,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 12th, David Scott Offer sold 10,902 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $114,361.98.
Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
Further Reading: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.