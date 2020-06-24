FOAM Price Hits $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $11,491.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.80 or 0.01876858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00170987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00112970 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,168,496 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.